RiverDogs Take Full Control of Hill City with Dominant Doubleheader Sweep

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Cooper Flemming

(Charleston RiverDogs, Credit: Zoe Orechwa) Charleston RiverDogs' Cooper Flemming(Charleston RiverDogs, Credit: Zoe Orechwa)

Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs swept their doubleheader in dominant fashion, beating the Hill City Howlers 15-1 and 6-3 on Friday night at City Stadium.

The big day earned Charleston its second sweep (May 2 versus Fayetteville) of the season. The club is now 6-4 in doubleheader contests this season.

The RiverDogs' 15-run outburst in game one set a new season high. They totaled 14 hits and 10 walks while going 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position. It marked the club's 26th game with at least 15 runs since 2005 and its first since August of 2023 at Columbia.

Moreover, six different hitters tallied multi-hit performances. Cooper Flemming (2-for-5, HR), Brady Marget (2-for-3, HR) and JD Gonzalez (1-for-4) each drove in three runs apiece as well.

On the mound, Alex Wallace was stout, tossing four innings of one-run ball. Efrailin Ramos dominated in relief, slamming the door with three-shutout frames to earn his first Single-A win. Throughout the night, he fanned five and allowed just one hit.

In game two, Hill City took full control early, pushing ahead 3-0 after a three-run third.

Howlers left hander Ryan DeSanto shutout the RiverDogs' offense through his first five frames of work until Angel Mateo demolished a sky-scraping homer to left in the sixth that cut Charleston's deficit to two runs.

Since joining the RiverDogs, Mateo is 11-for-21 (.524) with three home runs against southpaw pitching.

Later in the frame, Flemming doubled ahead of Marget who deposited a two-run homer to right center to even the score at 3-3. The longball marked Marget's second against a lefty this season, and of the twin bill.

Starter Aidan Haugh was stellar, delivering six innings of three-run ball while fanning seven. In the process, he earned his team-leading eighth win of the season.

In the top of the seventh, the RiverDogs threatened again when Felix Cotes walked, and then stole both second and third. With no outs, Flemming sent a sacrifice fly to center to push Charleston ahead 4-3.

Later in the frame Tom Poole roped a two-run triple to right to cap scoring at 6-3. Bryce Shaffer recorded the game's final three outs to earn his fourth save of the campaign.

With the wins, the RiverDogs moved to 48-37 and 11-8 in the second half, while Hill City fell to 35-50, and 4-15 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.