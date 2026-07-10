Phillips Strong in Debut, RiverDogs Fall 7-3
Published on July 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs fell 7-3 to the Hill City Howlers on Thursday night at City Stadium, evening the series at a game apiece.
Trace Phillips was stout in his Single-A debut, fanning two over three innings. He allowed just one unearned run.
Hill City jumped in front first in the bottom of the third when Dauri Fernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 1-0.
The Howlers broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth when Juneiker Caceres blasted a three-run homer to right to extend Charleston's deficit to 4-0.
After they tacked on one more in the frame, they rallied for two additional runs in the sixth to push their lead to 7-0.
Charleston did all of its damage in the top of the eighth, scoring runs on an RBI ground out from Brody Donay, an RBI double from Tom Poole and an RBI single by JD Gonzalez.
Jacob Hartlaub and Jayden Voelker each provided a scoreless inning out of the pen.
With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 46-37 and 9-8 in the second half, while Hill City moved to 35-48, and 4-13 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. with game two to follow shortly after. Coverage begins at 4:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.
Let Freedom Bark
After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.
Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.
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Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trace Phillips
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