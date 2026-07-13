RiverDogs Eleven-Run Seventh Secures Overpowering 13-4 Victory

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Tom Poole

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Tom Poole(Charleston RiverDogs)

Lynchburg, VA - Led by an eleven-run seventh, the Charleston RiverDogs secured the series win in dominant fashion, pushing past the Hill City Howlers 13-4 on Sunday afternoon at City Stadium.

The eleven-run frame marked just the fourth in franchise history since at least 2005, and the first since April 10, 2023, in the seventh inning of a 12-5 at the West Virginia Power. It also marked the 19th frame of eleven-or-more runs in all of Minor League Baseball this year.

Throughout the inning, the RiverDogs sent 16 to the plate, tied for the most in team history (May 21, 2008 at Greenville) also since at least 2005.

The RiverDogs jumped on the board early in the top of the second when Jose Monzon sent a liner off the pitcher Miguel Flores that caromed towards first. After the first basemen Reiner Herrera grabbed it, he fired errantly to third, allowing Felix Cotes to score and make it 1-0 Charleston.

The RiverDogs added on another in the top of the fourth on a throwing error that brought home Tom Poole to make it 2-0.

Hill City responded with runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to even the score at 2-2.

However, Charleston blew the game open with the eleven-run inning, which featured RBI singles from Alberth Palma, Brady Marget, and Brody Donay, as well as run-scoring doubles from Felix Cotes and Jose Monzon.

Hill City tacked on two more runs to cap scoring at 13-4.

Starter Jacob Kuhn set the tone, delivering a career-high four shutout innings while fanning five. Trendan Parish slammed the door with two scoreless frames.

The RiverDogs finished the road trip with back-to-back series wins, going 8-4. Across the 12-game stretch, their staff posted a 2.83 ERA (101.2 innings), the second-best mark in all of the minors over the span. At the plate, they batted .297, scored 88 runs (7.3 per game), and posted an .809 OPS.

Some of the key contributors included: Cooper Flemming (16-for-42, .381, 2 HR, 1.143 OPS), Brady Marget (17-for-39, .436, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 1.207 OPS), Tom Poole (15-for-35, .429/.583/.571), JD Gonzalez (14-for-43, .341), Dominic Fritton (3 GS, 14.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.26 ERA, 16 K), Aidan Haugh (2 GS, 12.0 IP, 4 ER, 3.00 ERA), and Yereny Teus (6.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 5 K).

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 49-38 and 12-9 in the second half, while Hill City fell to 36-51, and 5-16 in the second half. The club will enjoy four off days for the All-Star Break before beginning a nine-game homestand on Friday, July 17. First pitch versus Columbia is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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