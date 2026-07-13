Shorebirds Rally from Four Down to Take the Finale against Kannapolis

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (31-56, 8-13) came from behind to win the series finale against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (44-43, 11-10) on Sunday evening, 6-5.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cannon Ballers took the lead on a sacrifice bunt by Efren Teran with the bases loaded, scoring Alexander Albertus. Jaden Fauske then drove in two runs with a double, putting Delmarva behind 3-0.

In the bottom half, JP Guzman introduced himself to Delmarva with an RBI triple in his first plate appearance for the Shorebirds, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Kannapolis took its largest lead in the top of the fourth after a two-run single by Matthew Boughton to put Delmarva behind 5-1.

The Shorebirds will begin their comeback in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three huge runs after a Kannapolis error, starting with an RBI double by Junior Aybar. Another run scored on a wild pitch moments later. Jaide Lo Re capped the inning with a run-scoring single, making it a 5-4 game.

In the sixth, the Shorebirds put two runners in scoring position with two outs, and Lo Re delivered again with a two-run single, scoring both Adriander Mejia and Junior Aybar and giving Delmarva their first lead at 6-5.

The Delmarva bullpen shut down the Cannon Ballers for the remainder of the game, as Kailen Hamson, Eccel Correa, JD Hennen, Brendan Parks, and Zac Lampton combined to give up just two hits and a walk over the final 5.1 innings, allowing no runs to score as Delmarva held on to win 6-5, matching their largest comeback win of the season.

Eccel Correa (1-1) was the winning reliever for Delmarva, while Zac Lampton (2) recorded his second save. Marco Barrios (4-4) was saddled with the loss for Kannapolis.

The Shorebirds will return to action after the All-Star break on Friday, beginning a nine-game road trip in Salem. The first pitch of the opening game is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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