Eleven Run Seventh Downs Howlers

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Charleston RiverDogs sent the Hill City Howlers quietly into the All-Star Break behind a 13-4 ballgame on Sunday afternoon.

The game was tied at two heading into the seventh inning where an 11-run frame catapulted the RiverDogs into a comfortable lead. With the win, the RiverDogs earned the win in the series.

Charleston scored in the second and the fourth, jumping out to the early advantage while threatening in several innings. Jonathan Martinez scored a run in the fifth as his line drive single plated Reiner Herrera.

Cannon Peebles tied it up in the sixth with his sixth home run of the season. From there, the wheels fell off for the Howlers.

The RiverDogs scored 11 times in the top of the seventh inning as they ran roughshod through the Hill City bullpen. The 'Dogs brought 16 men to the plate in the frame, giving them the comfortable 13-2 advantage.

Juneiker Caceres answered in the bottom of the seventh inning with his tenth homer of the season. His right-center blast brought home Dauri Fernandez, to trim the deficit.

Hill City never found any momentum from that point, heading into the break with the loss.

The team will hit the road out of the break for a three-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals before returning home on Tuesday, July 21 to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. Tickets for that series can be purchased at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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