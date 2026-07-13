Former RiverDogs Shine at Futures Game as Flewelling Earns MVP Honors

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Philadelphia, Pa. - Former Charleston RiverDogs catcher Nathan Flewelling was named the 2026 Futures Game Most Valuable Player on Sunday after blasting a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Flewelling became the first Tampa Bay Rays prospect to earn the honor since pitcher Brent Honeywell in 2017 and the first former RiverDogs player to win the award since Toby Hall (1998) in 2001.

Flewelling spent the majority of the 2025 season with Charleston, appearing in 102 games while posting a .408 on-base percentage.

The catcher has continued his breakout campaign in 2026, batting .261 with a .496 slugging percentage, 16 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games for High-A Bowling Green. He entered the Futures Game ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 72 overall prospect and No. 7 catching prospect. Flewelling will turn 20 in November.

Another former RiverDog, Theo Gillen, also contributed to the American League's 6-1 victory, lining an RBI single to left field and finishing 1-for-3.

Gillen, Tampa Bay's first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, spent the entire 2025 season with Charleston, batting .267 with a .433 on-base percentage, five home runs and 36 stolen bases in 73 games.

The Texas native has emerged as one of baseball's fastest-rising prospects in 2026. Ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect, Gillen opened the season with High-A Bowling Green, where he slashed .342/.449/.589 with 12 home runs before earning a promotion to Double-A Montgomery on June 23.

The RiverDogs' presence will continue throughout MLB All-Star Week. Former Charleston infielder Junior Caminero (2022) is set to compete in Monday's Home Run Derby before starting at third base for the American League in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.







Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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