Conrad Smashes First Pelicans Home Run, Birds Drop to Nationals 8-6 in Series Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfielder Ethan Conrad

(Myrtle Beach Pelicans) Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfielder Ethan Conrad(Myrtle Beach Pelicans)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-12, 36-49) dropped the series finale against the Fredericksburg Nationals (11-10, 57-30) 8-6 in front of 4,508 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night. With the loss, the two teams split the series 3-3.

Myrtle Beach trailed Fredericksburg 8-0 entering the bottom of the ninth, when the Pelicans offense ignited. Eli Lovich singled and moved to third after Jose Silva and Geuri Lubo drew walks. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch scored Lovich to make the game 8-1. After Ivan Cespedes was walked, Edward Vargas lined a two-run ground-rule double to cut the deficit to 8-3. Then another wild pitch scored Cespedes to make the game 8-4. A batter later, Ethan Conrad (1) mashed a two-run home run over the batter's eye in centerfield to trim the deficit to 8-6. Conrad joined Felix Stevens, Andy Garriola, and Matt Warkentin as the only Pelicans hitters to ever hit a home run that cleared the batter's eye in centerfield. Lovich followed by lining out to the first baseman to end the game, 8-6.

Fredericksburg started the scoring in the top of the first. Coy James singled and then moved to third on a double from Luke Dickerson. The next batter Hunter Hines hit a sacrifice fly to score James and give the Frednats a 1-0 advantage.

The Nationals tacked on three more runs in the top of the second. Rafael Ramirez Jr., Elian Soto, and Nick Peoples were walked to start the frame. Then Sir Jamison Jones lined an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0. The next batter Jordan Williams roped a two-run single to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Fredericksburg added two more in the top of the fourth. Soto (1) jacked a solo home run to leadoff the inning. Two batter later, Williams singled and then scored on an RBI double from Gavin Fien to make the score 6-0.

The Frednats made the score 8-0 in the sixth with a two-run home run from Williams (6).

LHP Levi Huesman (3-2, 4.58) received the win for the Nationals. RHP Daniel Avitia (2-2, 4.09) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach has Monday through Thursday of this week off due to the All-Star Break. The Pelicans will be back in action at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C. on Friday July 17 when they take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A White Sox) in a three-game set. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. Both team's starting pitchers have to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets

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Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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