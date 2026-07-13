Exhausted GreenJackets Shut out in Series Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Fatigue was the name of the game on Sunday, as the GreenJackets (13-8, 48-39) looked beyond tired as they mustered little resistance against the Hickory Crawdads (15-6, 49-36) in a 5-0 loss to end the week.

The Crawdads took the lead on the very first pitch of the game, as Yolfran Castillo ambushed a fastball grooved by Kendy Richard and launched it over the left field wall for a leadoff home run. It was the third straight game that Hickory has scored in the top of the first, and the fourth time in their last five games.

After Castillo's homer, everything else was simply insurance, as the GreenJackets had no answer for Crawdad starter Evan Siary. Siary turned in the best outing of his pro career, carving through six scoreless innings and picking up a career-high ten strikeouts. Siary scattered three singles, and no baserunner made it into scoring position against him.

The Crawdads methodically added on over the course of the day, scoring in six of nine frames including four of the final five innings. Hickory's efforts were highlighted by home runs from Marcos Torres and Deward Tovar, the latter of which left the stadium entirely.

The GreenJackets were shut out for the sixth time this year, and did not have a hit after the fifth inning. Augusta put multiple men on in each of the final two innings via free passes, but could not break through, and ended the week on a deflating note.

The All-Star Break could not come at a better time, as the GreenJackets get four days off to rest and recuperate before the home stretch of the season. After the break, Augusta embarks on a nine-game road trip, heading to Fayetteville on Friday for three games before spending a week in Salem against the RidgeYaks.







Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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