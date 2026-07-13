Early Offense Propels FredNats to Series Finale Win Over Pelicans

Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - The Fredericksburg Nationals bounced back from last nights tough loss with an 8-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to split the series 3-3.

The offense got going early today. In the top of the 1st inning, Coy James singled, moved to third on a double from Luke Dickerson. Hunter Hines picked up his 19th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

In the 2nd, the offense continued to produce. It was the bottom of the order this time. The eight hitter Jamison Jones hit an RBI single to plate Elian Soto, then Jordan Williams hit a two RBI single to make it 4-0 after two innings. In the 4th, the bats stayed hot. Elian Soto led off the inning with his first Single-A homer. Then, Gavin Fien hit an RBI double to bring across Jordan Williams and make it 6-0. In the 6th, Williams grabbed his third hit of the night, a two run homer into right center to make it 8-0.

On the pitching side, it was an excellent return from the injured list for the starter Merritt Beeker. The southpaw threw three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Blake Brown, Levi Heusman, Adam Bogosian, LJ Waco, and Pablo Aldonis got the final 18 outs to complete the win. The Pelicans scored six in the bottom of the 9th, but couldn't complete the comeback.

With the win, the FredNats split the series. It's the third split in a row for Fredericksburg, and the fourth in five weeks. The Nationals enter the all-star break at 10-1-4 in series this season. The FredNats have the next four nights off before getting back into the swing of things next Friday night against the Hill City Howlers. First pitch on Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026

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