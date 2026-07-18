FredNats and Howlers Postponed Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Fridays game between the FredNats and Hill City Howlers has been postponed due to air quality.

The two teams will play two 7-inning games. Tomorrow's action will get underway at 5:05 PM.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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