Crawdads Down Warbirds 7-5

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads on the basepaths

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads on the basepaths(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads plated two runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Wilson Warbirds 7-5 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, fresh off a 7-5 road trip before the MLB ALL-Star break, were looking for their 50th win of 2026 while the Warbirds were looking to maintain their lofty perch at the top of the North Division race in the Carolina League.

Brady Ebel got Wilson off to a flying start, hitting a pair of homers in his first two at-bats. The Brewers' first round pick of 2025 collected four RBI, staking Wilson (47-40, 11-10) to a 4-0 lead.

The Crawdads would come back quickly, scoring twice in the third inning and tacking on a three-spot in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.

Paulino Santana led off the fourth inning with a prodigious blast to left center field, bringing the 'Dads back to 4-3.

Later in the frame, Daniel Flames doubled home Jay McQueen, who was making his Hickory debut tonight to level the score at 4-4.

Yolfran Castillo got into the act later in the frame with a run-scoring single, plating Flames to give the 'Dads a 5-4 advantage.

The lead was short lived, as Filippo Di Turi hit his second home run of 2026, knotting the game at 5-5.

From there, the bullpens took center stage, silencing the opponents bats while striking out 12 batters in the process.

The Crawdads would finally breakthrough in the eighth, scoring the eventual game winning runs without putting a ball in the outfield.

Paulino Santana opened the stanza with a walk, followed by a beautiful bunt single from McQueen to put runners at first and second.

Wilson reliever Enderson Mercado would hit Deward Tovar, loading the bases with no one out.

Sebastian Baquera scored Santana on a ground ball to give Hickory a 6-5 lead.

Castillo scored McQueen on a fielder's choice to give Hickory (50-36, 16-6) needed insurance, upping the lead to 7-5.

From there, Luimy Munoz (3-0) would claim his third win of the season, retiring six of the seven batters he faced.

Mercado (4-6) was tagged with the loss, as Wilson lost their first ever game played at LP Frans Stadium.

The brief three-game set resumes tomorrow at 7pm, as Jormy Nivar opposes Jarrette Bonet in the middle contest at the Frans.

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Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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