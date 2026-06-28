'Dads Win Streak Comes to an End with 9-4 Loss

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads outfielder Braylin Morel heads home

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads outfielder Braylin Morel heads home(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Hill City Howlers launched five homers in the series finale, defeating the Crawdads 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium.

Evan Siary faced off against Miguel Flores in the series wrap-up, seeking to push the Crawdads second half winning streak to nine straight. For Flores, he was attempting to end a nine-game skid for the Howlers and salvage a win for the visitors.

The Crawdads got off to a great start against Flores, scoring three times in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead.

The highlight of the frame was Braylin Morel's first homer of the season, a two-run shot that was part of a three-hit day for the Hickory outfielder.

Morel's breakout game, sadly, was the lone story line for the Hickory (8-1, 42-31) offense, as the club managed just eight hits on the day.

Hill City slugged five home runs in the contest, scoring four times in the third to take their first lead and three more in the sixth to put the Sunday matinee to bed.

Gabriel Rodriguez lifted two homers this afternoon for Hill City (1-8, 32-43), who won for just the second time in thirteen games. The Howlers' shortstop drove in three runs while Juneiker Caceres came up a triple shy of the cycle.

Flores claimed the win for Hill City, upping his record to 5-6 on the season, while Frank Martinez, who pitched the sixth inning for the 'Dads, fell to 1-3 on the year.

Zane Petty earned his second save of 2026, keeping Hickory off the board in his three-inning effort.

The longest homestand of 2026 ends with the Crawdads winning nine of twelve contests while scoring 74 runs in the first nine games of the second half.

Hickory will embark on a twelve-game road trip before the MLB All-Star break. The trip begins with six games in Myrtle Beach, followed by a six-game journey to Augusta.

The club returns to LP Frans Stadium on July 17th against the Wilson Warbirds at 7pm.

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Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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