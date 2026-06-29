RiverDogs Shut out 6-0 in Series Finale with GreenJackets

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Aidan Haugh

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Aidan Haugh(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs were limited to three hits in their 6-0 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday night infront of 5,576 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Starter Aidan Haugh set the tone for Charleston, delivering three shutout innings while fanning two hitters.

On the Augusta side, Davis Polo tossed 5.1 innings of shutout ball. He fanned four hitters in the process.

Augusta broke through with a five-run fourth inning. The GreenJackets took advantage of multiple walks and wild pitches, while Cody Miller delivered an RBI single and Joe Olsavsky added a sacrifice fly to build a commanding lead.

Augusta added another run in the fifth when Dallas Macias doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to cap scoring at 6-0.

The GreenJackets bullpen limited Charleston to just two baserunners over the game's 3.2 innings.

Yereny Teus was stout in relief for the RiverDogs, completing 2.2 perfect frames.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 41-34 and 4-5 in the second half, while Augusta moved to 42-33, and 7-2 in the second half.

After a day off Monday, the RiverDogs begin a six-game road series at Delmarva on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The RiverDogs wrapped up the holiday weekend by celebrating Carolina Day, honoring the 1776 Battle of Sullivan's Island and South Carolina's role in American history. Families packed The Joe for another MUSC Health Family Sunday, enjoying kid-friendly activities throughout the ballpark and a fun afternoon of baseball.

Midway through the game, the Red Arrows delivered a magnificent aerial display, roaring across the sky above The Joe in a trail of red, white, and blue smoke that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The celebration continued after the final out as fans stayed in their seats for a drone light show that lit up the sky above The Joe. The special display was a unique way to cap off the weekend, making for a memorable finish to Carolina Day at the ballpark.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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