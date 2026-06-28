FredNats Split Series, Fall 10-7 in Frustrating Defeat to Wilson in Series Finale
Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
Fredericksburg, VA- The Fredericksburg Nationals couldn't overcome their mistakes in a 10-7 loss to the Wilson Warbirds. Six of Wilson's ten runs were unearned.
It was a rough start, as MLB rehabber Trevor Williams allowed four runs on four hits before getting pulled with just two outs in the top of the 1st. The FredNats trailed 4-0 before the bats even had an opportunity. In the bottom of the 1st, the FredNats cut the lead in half, Gavin Fien and Luke Dickerson both got on to start the game, and it was 4-2 entering the second. The FredNats got back within one on an RBI groundout from Juan Cruz in the bottom of the 3rd.
In the top of the 6th, things really unraveled for the FredNats. Wilson scored four unearned runs, extending their lead to 8-3. The FredNats fought back, scoring four runs over the final four innings, but couldn't ever get within three runs.
With the loss, the FredNats split the series for their second time in three weeks. The FredNats hit the road for their second two-week road trip of the season. They'll open it up against the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM. The pitching matchups are still to be determined.
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