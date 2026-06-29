Polo Shines as Augusts Shuts out Charleston for Series Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







CHARLESTON, SC: Davis Polo tossed his longest scoreless start of his pro career, and the GreenJackets used a five-run fourth to secure a series win with a 6-0 finale against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Polo faced the minimum through three, and allowed just two hits en route to his third win of the year. While he totaled just four strikeouts, a series of soft swings allowed his count to stay low and his success to climb as he held one of the best offenses in the league completely silent.

Augusta did not score in its first three innings either, as starter Aidan Haugh sliced through the GreenJackets order. But it was a planned short start for Haugh, and the bullpen was unable to carry the torch. Dylan Lesko faced five batters in the fourth inning, and all five reached, as a double, hit batter, and three walks forced him to exit early. All five men would score, and Augusta's sizable lead would hold down the stretch.

The Jackets tacked on one more run in the top of the 5th, courtesy of a double from Dallas Macias and a wild pitch from Cesar De Jesus, before falling dormant in the final innings. Augusta did not have a hit after the fifth inning, but the six-run lead was more than enough.

When Polo finally relented in the 6th, Augusta's bullpen continued its dominant weekend by allowing just one hit in the final 3.2 frames of the game. Kade Woods, Lewis Sifontes, and Daniel Brooks each worked at least one inning, and all kept the shutout intact as the GreenJackets tossed their first nine-inning shutout of the year.

Augusta secured a 4-2 series win with tonight's victory, and have now won 7 of 9 games to start the second half of the season. The GreenJackets now return home to SRP Park for a two-week homestand, hosting the Salem Ridge Yaks and Hickory Crawdads in back-to-back weeks entering the All-Star break. There's a whole lot to be excited about next week, with Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver set to make a rehab start in Augusta on Tuesday and a Fourth of July celebration all weekend long.







Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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