Nunez's Walk-Off Single Lifts RidgeYaks Past Pelicans, 7-6

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (29-45, 4-5) earned a series split with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (31-42, 4-5) in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon, as Starlyn Nunez delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to lift Salem to a 7-6 victory at Carilion Clinic Field.

The RidgeYaks rallied multiple times throughout the afternoon, including after Myrtle Beach erased a two-run deficit with a game-tying home run in the ninth, before securing their second walk-off victory of the season.

Salem wasted little time getting on the board in the opening inning. Andrews Opata singled and came around to score two batters later when Skylar King ripped an RBI double into right field, giving the RidgeYaks a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach answered in the third after loading the bases. Logan Poteet drew a bases-loaded walk to even the score at one, but starter Jason Gilman limited the damage by recording the final out of the inning.

The RidgeYaks reclaimed the lead in the fourth. Kleyver Salazar worked a walk and eventually scored on an Anderson Fermin's sacrifice fly to left, putting Salem back in front, 2-1.

Gilman turned in another quality outing, allowing one run on three hits over 4.2 innings while striking out six. The right-hander worked around four walks to keep the Pelicans in check.

The Pelicans pulled even again in the sixth when Henniel Alcala lined an RBI single to center off reliever Jose Bello, tying the game at two.

Myrtle Beach grabbed its first lead an inning later after Poteet reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Alexis Hernandez. A throwing error on the play allowed the run to score, giving the Pelicans a 3-2 advantage.

Salem answered immediately with its biggest inning of the afternoon.

After Anderson Fermin doubled and D'Angelo Ortiz singled, Ilan Fernandez blasted a two-run double to left, scoring both runners before advancing to third on the throw to put the RidgeYaks back in front, 4-3. One batter later, Fernandez scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-3.

Myrtle Beach trimmed the deficit to one in the eighth after a passed ball allowed Edward Vargas to score, but Salem answered once again in the bottom half. Opata ripped a leadoff single before Salazar lined an RBI double to center, restoring a two-run cushion at 6-4.

The Pelicans refused to go quietly.

Facing Nicolas De La Cruz in the ninth, Yahil Melendez launched a game-tying two-run homer to right-center field, knotting the contest at six and setting up one final chance for the RidgeYaks.

Salem capitalized.

D'Angelo Ortiz, Justin Barry and Ilan Fernandez each drew walks against Pelicans closer Aiden Moffett to load the bases with nobody out.

With the winning run just 90 feet away, Starlyn Nunez stepped to the plate.

On a 2-0 fastball, Nunez ripped a line drive into right field. Pinch-runner Givian Sirvania raced home with the winning run as the RidgeYaks poured out of the dugout to celebrate the 7-6 walk-off victory.

Nunez recorded his second walk-off hit of the season as Salem captured the final two games of the series.

The RidgeYaks now head out on a two-week road trip with six-game series against Augusta and Columbia. Salem opens the trip Tuesday night against the GreenJackets, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The RidgeYaks return home July 17 to begin a nine-game homestand.

Game Notes:

Salem recorded its first walk-off win since May 9 against Delmarva (Starlyn Nunez walk-off three-run home run)

Nunez has now delivered each of Salem's last three walk-off hits dating back to last season (May 9, 2026, Aug. 10, 2025, and June 28, 2026)

Nunez appeared in his first game since June 13

Nine of the game's 13 total runs were scored over the final three innings

Skylar King went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games

King finished the series batting .400 (8-for-20) with four RBI and a 1.079 OPS over five games

Andrews Opata went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, recording his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season

Opata has recorded a hit in nine of his last 12 games since June 14

Opata stole his team-leading 33rd base in the second inning. His 33 stolen bases rank second in the Carolina League, three behind Tate Southisene (Augusta)

Eight of Salem's nine starters recorded at least one hit







Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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