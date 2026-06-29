Shorebirds' Offense Goes off Again in Series Finale against Woodpeckers

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-48, 4-5) concluded their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-37, 5-4) with a second straight dominant victory, 11-4.

After a scoreless first three innings, Delmarva's offense exploded in the third, starting with Braylon Whitaker (1), who hit the first home run of his career to lead off the frame, making it 1-0. Two batters later, DJ Layton (5) sent one into the bleachers. His fifth long ball gave the Shorebirds a 3-0 advantage. Joshua Liranzo (3) hit the third round tripper of the frame, connecting for his first home run in two months to grow the lead to 4-0. Jose Perez concluded the frame with an RBI single, putting Delmarva ahead 5-0.

Fayetteville answered with a home run of their own in the bottom half as Carlos Cauro (4) got the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo home run, making it 5-1.

In the fifth, Miguel Rodriguez brought home two more runs, raising his RBI total to 20 in 21 games and giving the Shorebirds a 7-1 lead.

Stephen Still provided a strong start for Delmarva, going five innings, allowing just one run on two hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Woodpeckers got back in the game in the top with a three-homer by Xavier Neyens (12), cutting Delmarva's lead in half to 7-4.

However, the Shorebirds came back with another strong inning, scoring four runs on four hits, including run-producing singles by Stiven Martinez, DJ Layton, Jaiden Lo Re, and Joshua Liranzo, to take their largest lead at 11-4.

Delmarva's bullpen would finish the job as Shorebirds pitchers finished the night with 14 strikeouts and just one walk in an 11-4 victory.

Stephen Still (1-2) earned his first win, while Aubrey Smith (1-5) took the loss for Fayetteville.

Delmarva returns home on Tuesday to begin a 12-game homestand, hosting the first-half champions from the South Division, the Charleston RiverDogs, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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