Fireflies Fall 4-1, Win Road Series at Kannapolis

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Brandon Herbold

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Brandon Herbold(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies bullpen didn't allow a run over three innings, but the Fireflies fell 4-1 in the finale to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark Sunday afternoon. Columbia lost the final two games, but won the series four games to two.

Kannapolis got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Alexander Albertus notched a two out single that poked a hole through the infield to set the table for Stiven Flores. The designated hitter flew a double to the warning track in left to plate Albertus and break the scoreless tie.

The Cannon Ballers added on in the third. After Jaden Fauske floated a single to right field, Matthew Boughton drew a walk from Darwin Rodriguez to keep the inning rolling, the two stole second and third with Alexander Albertus at the plate. Albertus grounded into a fielder's choice where a Josh Hammond throwing error allowed both to score to secure a 3-0 lead for Kannapolis. Later in the inning, Albertus came around on a Flores groundout to make it a 4-0 game.

Darwin Rodriguez (L, 3-5) worked five innings in his second start of the week. The southpaw allowed four runs (three earned) off five hits and a walk. He also struck out a pair of Cannon Ballers before transferring the ball to the bullpen.

After Rodriguez, Brandon Herbold and Yeri Perez combined for a pair of scoreless innings and Andy Basora got the ball for the eighth with the club trailing 4-1. Basora earned the 1-2-3 inning thanks to a double play from Stone Russell

The Fireflies got on the board in the seventh frame. Yandel Ricardo bunted his way aboard to start the inning and reached second on a throwing error from Daniel Wright. After that, Roni Cabrera roped a single to right to score Ricardo to cut the Cannon Baller lead to 4-1.

Gabe Tanner (W, 1-1) worked five scoreless innings in the start for Kannapolis. After that, Choyce Diffey worked a scoreless sixth, Daniel Wright allowed one, unearned run in the seventh and Nick Weyrick spun a scoreless eighth for the Cannon Ballers. Landon Payne (S, 6) ran into some two-out trouble, but held on to work a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

After the off day, the Fireflies kick-off a 12-game homestand with a 7:05 contest against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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