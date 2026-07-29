Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 7.29

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Randy Ramnarace (0-4, 3.79 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Genesi Angeles (debut).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday, August 4 until Sunday, August 9. Head to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services with a live appearance from Bluey and Bingo Saturday, August 8 and Darlington NASCAR Night featuring $1.50 Budweisers and $1.50 hot dogs during the game. Buy tickets starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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PEREZ CONTINUES HOT STRETCH IN FIREFLIES 8-5 LOSS: Yeri Perez kept his hitless outing streak in check against the Augusta GreenJackets as the Fireflies fell 8-5 at SRP Park Tuesday night. Perez has not allowed a hit in his last three contests, spanning five innings for Columbia. He has notched five strikeouts on the run, which began July 22 vs Kannapolis. All-in-all, the bullpen was strong in Tuesday's game, which allowed the Fireflies bats to rally late. Perez, Brandon Herbold and Jhon Reyes all turned in hitless outings to keep Columbia in the game. Herbold matched Perez's two hitless innings and Reyes mopped up the final two outs with a strikeout. Moises Amezquita was the final Fireflies reliever to pitch Tuesday, and he allowed a pair of runs in the eighth inning on the final of Connor Essenburg's three homers on the night.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the top ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 23-20 record combined with a 3.46 ERA over 429.2 innings through the first 97 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 423 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .27 AVG on the season. The Frederick Keys have the second-best mark in MiLB with a 3.73 through 388 innings pitched this season. Overall, the Fireflies hold the fourth-best team ERA in Minor League Baseball at 4.06. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lead the way with a 3.75 mark.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched two strikeouts over four innings of work. Lombardi leads the Carolina League in strikeouts with 101 strikeouts. That's the seventh-most strikeouts for a Fireflies pitcher in a single season in franchise history. Tony Dibrell owns the Fireflies single-season strikeout record at 147. The last Fireflies player to notch 100 strikeouts in a season was Felix Arronde, who struck out 103 in 2024.

THE GAMBLER: After a slow start to the season, Sean Gamble has turned the page and become one of the top hitters in the Fireflies lineup. Since May 21, Gamble is hitting .274 across 51 games. He is second on the team in OBP (.399) and OPS (.807) and leads the club in runs scored (37) and stolen bases (21) during the stretch.

WELL NEEDED REST: The Fireflies have been surging since the All-Star Break. The club has won seven of 10 games since the break. Prior to Tuesday's series opener in Augusta, both of the club's two losses have come in series finales after starting the game with a lead. With the run, the Fireflies are now just two games out of second place, behind Augusta and Charleston, and six games out of first place. The Fireflies have 11 games against the GreenJackets and six games against the RiverDogs before the end of the season. The club does not play first place Hickory again prior to the end of the season.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGING: Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals made a variety of moves affecting the Fireflies roster before the start of Columbia's series opener with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday. First, the club promoted catcher Hyungchan Um and LHP Dash Albus to Quad Cities. Kansas City also released pitchers Hunter Alberini, Henson Leal and Luis Valdez. Then the team added pitchers Michael Braswell, Adrian Belen, Moises Amezquita, Manuel Colon and Jesus Oliveira as well as catcher Ricson Gonzalez.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

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