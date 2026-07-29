Walks Will Wilson to Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds, who lead all of Minor League Baseball in walks, drew 12 walks on their way to a resounding 9-1 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Wilson Ballpark.

Once more, Fredericksburg (60-38, 14-18 second half) drew first blood in the top of the third inning, as Manuel Cabrera's solo home run propelled the Nationals in front 1-0.

Wilson (51-45, 15-15 second half) waited until the bottom of the fifth to respond, but did so in a big way. Brady Ebel slammed an RBI double to deep left field to tie the game at one. Two batters later, Alexander Frias handed Wilson the lead with an RBI single. Juan Martinez added to the tally, driving two in with a single of his own, and Wilson exited the fifth leading 4-1.

Carlos Carra (W, 3-8) was excellent on the mound, tossing four innings of one-run baseball to keep Fredericksburg at bay.

Leading 4-1 in the eighth, the Warbirds took to the bats for five insurance runs, with all five being driven in on six consecutive walks to claim a 9-1 lead.

Noah Millikan (L, 0-1) took the loss for Fredericksburg.

The two teams play tomorrow night on North Carolina Homegrown Night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Andrew Healy (3-1, 4.94) will toe the rubber for the Warbirds against RHP Landon Harmon (1-0, 1.65). Tickets for the game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

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