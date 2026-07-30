Conrad and Lovich Blast Homers, Pelicans Heel RiverDogs 7-5

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (12-20, 39-57) took game two of the Sonic Highway 17 showdown over the Charleston RiverDogs (18-14, 55-43) in front of 4,195 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night. The Pelicans now even the weeklong series 1-1.

The Pelicans held a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when the Birds offense ignited for some insurance runs. Alexey Lumpuy singled and later scored on an RBI double from Alexis Hernandez to stretch the Pelicans lead to 5-3. The next batter Cubs 2025 first round pick Ethan Conrad (2) smashed a two-run homer over the centerfield wall to give the Birds a 7-3 advantage.

The RiverDogs attempted to mount a comeback in the top of the eighth when they scored two runs, capped off by scoring a run on an errant throw back to the pitcher, which made the deficit 7-5. Charleston ended the game on a groundout double play in the top of the ninth.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, the Pelicans took the lead. Lumpuy led off the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI single from Conrad to give the Birds a 2-1 lead. Eli Lovich (9) followed by launching a two-run home run to extend the Pelicans lead to 4-1.

Charleston started the scoring in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Brady Marget to take a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach responded in the bottom of the first. Lumpuy and Hernandez hit leadoff singles. A batter later, Lovich lined an RBI single to knot the game up at 1-1.

RHP Julio Valdez (1-0, 3.00) received the win in his first appearance for the Pelicans. LHP Blake Morgan (4-2, 3.28) was tagged with the loss for the RiverDogs.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday, July 30 against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays). First pitch is at 7:05 PM. RHP Braylon Myers (3-2, 2.67) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Alex Wallace (2-6, 4.91) gets the start for the RiverDogs.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.