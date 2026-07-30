Ricardo, Gamble and Vanek Hit Three-Consecutive Homers in Fireflies Blowout Win at Augusta

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies jumped out to a 9-0 lead behind an eight-run outburst in the second inning, starring back-to-back-to-back homers from Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and JC Vanek in a 9-8 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at SRP Park. It was the first time the Fireflies have hit three-consecutive home runs in franchise history.

The club's eight-run second started as Henry Ramos tripled to plate Connor Rasmussen and Ricson Gonzalez. After the triple, Josh Hammond drew a walk to set the table for Ricardo's round-tripper to start the streak. After that, Roni Cabrera doubled and came around on a Gabriel Silva base knock to close out Columbia's eight-run inning, setting a new season-high for runs in an inning. The previous best mark was seven, set in the first inning July 19 at Charleston.

After that, the Fireflies bullpen faltered and allowed eight unanswered from the Augusta GreenJackets, including five runs in the sixth inning, but Manuel Colon buckled down in the ninth inning, throwing Columbia's first scoreless inning since the fifth to earn the save in his Fireflies debut.

The Play-by-Play

The Fireflies got on the board first Wednesday. Henry Ramos hit his second lead-off homer of the season to left field to break the scoreless tie. Ramos now has six homers this season. It's the first lead-off homer since Josh Hammond hit one June 26 at Kannapolis.

In the second frame, the Fireflies sent 12 batters to the plate and scored a season-best eight runs behind five extra-base hits. Ramos started the scoring as he tripled to plate Connor Rasmussen and Gabriel Silva. Following a Josh Hammond walk, Yandel Ricardo started the homer parade with a three-run blast. After that, Sean Gamble mashed one and JC Vanek followed up the pair as Columbia hit for back-to-back-to-back homers for the first time in team history. After that, Roni Cabrera doubled and scored on a Gabriel Silva single to push Columbia to a 9-0 lead before the conclusion of the second inning.

Randy Ramnarace spun through 2.2 innings in his first pro start. The New York native struck out four and allowed just one run off one hit before he handed the ball to the bullpen.

Adrian Belen (W, 1-0) was the first arm on for the Fireflies. In his Carolina League debut, he spun 1.1 innings without surrendering a run. After that, Jesus Oliveira allowed four runs without surrendering a hit in 1.1 innings. He walked four consecutive and left the game with the bases loaded for Michael Braswell. Braswell surrendered four hits, allowed all three inherited runners to score and two additional runs to go past over five outs.

Andy Basora surrendered one run in the eighth and then Manuel Colon (S, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to hold on for Columbia.

Gensi Angeles (L, 0-1) was on the hook for the loss. He surrendered eight runs on four homers on six total hits across just 1.1 innings. He also walked a batter and hit two batters before passing the ball to Augusta's bullpen. Adiel Melendez, Carter Lovasz and Daniel Brooks combined to allow just one run over the final 7.2 innings for the GreenJackets.

On Deck

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. Columbia will send RHP Jose Gutierrez (8-3, 3.27 ERA) to the hill and Augusta counters with LHP Landon Beidelschies (2-9, 7.09 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday, August 4 until Sunday, August 9. Head to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services with a live appearance from Bluey and Bingo Saturday, August 8 and Darlington NASCAR Night featuring $1.50 Budweisers and $1.50 hot dogs during the game. Buy tickets starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

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