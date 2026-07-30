Woodpeckers Bash Four Homers in Win over Hill City

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Ryan Verdugo

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Ryan Verdugo(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-47, 17-14 2nd Half) overcame another three-run deficit on Wednesday night and walked off the Hill City Howlers (42-56, 11-21 2nd Half) 5-4 on a bases-loaded ball four in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The home run ball was prevalent again in Fayetteville's comeback effort, as Juan Sierra swatted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning that cut the deficit to 4-3. Kevin Alvarez provided the equalizing swing in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run down the right field line, the ninth of the season for the Astros top prospect to make it 4-4.

Fayetteville has been on a power surge since their return home, hitting six home runs across the first two games of the series.

Ryan Verdugo (W, 5-4) stabilized the game upon entering from the bullpen in the top of the fourth inning. The right-hander turned in a career-long night, twirling six shutout innings while holding Hill City to a pair of singles. It marked the longest outing of Verdugo's career and his first shutout appearance since May 5th.

Conner Whittaker (L, 1-1) entered the tied game in the bottom of the ninth and struggled to find the zone. The right-hander walked Alvarez, gave up a Jadyn Fielder single down the left field line, then walked Hector Salas to load the bases. With two outs and the game riding on his at bat, Camilo Diaz watched four straight pitches miss the zone and drew the walk that won the game in his first night back off the Injured List

The series continues on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Jagger Beck opposite Hill City's RHP Will Hynes.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827241/final/wrap

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Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

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