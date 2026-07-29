FredNats Drop Frustrating Camp Day Game 9-1 to Wilson

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Wilson, NC - The Fredericksburg Nationals again scored the first run of the game, but couldn't manage any late offense in a 9-1 loss to the Wilson Warbirds.

For the second time in as many games this series, the FredNats scored the games first run in the top of the 3rd. Today, it was the nine hitter in the order, Manny Cabrera who hit his 4th homer of the season, into the Wilson bullpen in right center to make it 1-0.

In his Single-A debut, RHP Noah Millikan had a strong start. The University of Pennsylvania product started his day with four scoreless innings, with five strikeouts. In the 5th, Millikan was close to getting the final out multiple times, but wasn't given any grace by the home plate umpire. He ended up allowing four runs in the 5th inning. The frustration boiled over on a hit by pitch issued by reliever Levi Heusman, and manager Chris O'Neill was ejected for the third time this season.

The FredNats weren't able to put together anything of note offensively in the comeback effort. Other than the Manny Cabrera solo home run, Fredericksburg hasn't hit any extra base hits in the first two games of this series.

With the loss, the FredNats fall to a season worst four games below .500 in a half. They'll look to bounce back tomorrow as RHP Landon Harmon makes his 2nd start back from injury. The 19-year-old will face off against the experienced 24-year-old southpaw Andrew Healy for the Warbirds. First pitch from Wilson Ballpark is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

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