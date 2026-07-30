Shorebirds and Crawdads Split Wednesday's Doubleheader

Published on July 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-62, 13-19) split Wednesday's doubleheader with the Hickory Crawdads (56-39, 22-9) with a 10-1 loss in Game 1, and a 4-1 victory in Game 2.

GAME 1

The Shorebirds found themselves behind instantly as the Crawdads scored six times in the first inning, using five hits to take a 6-0 advantage.

Paulino Santana (11) extended the lead with a solo home run in the fourth, making it 7-0.

Francisco Morao was a bright spot in relief in his Delmarva debut, throwing 4.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run on one hit, with four strikeouts and one walk

Two runs scored in the sixth on an RBI single by Angel Arredondo and a bases-loaded walk, putting Delmarva behind 9-0. Another run scored in the seventh on a run-scoring single by Marco Arguidin, extending the Crawdads' lead to 10-0.

Delmarva scored its lone run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Sanchez that brought home DJ Layton, but it was not enough as the Shorebirds were defeated 10-1.

Julius Sanchez (1-0) was the winning reliever, while Esteban Mejia (0-6) took the loss for Delmarva.

GAME 2

The Crawdads took another quick lead in game two as an RBI double by Paulino Santana made it 1-0 after the top of the first.

DJ Layton (6) tied the game instantly on a solo home run to center field; his 428-foot blast evened the score at one.

In the third, the Shorebirds took the lead on a two-run single by Jaiden Lo Re, with Jemone Nuel and Braylon Whitaker both scoring to put Delmarva in front 3-1.

Stiven Martinez (8) extended the lead with a solo home run in the fourth, making it a 4-1 game.

That proved to be plenty for Andrew Herbert, who allowed one run on one hit over five innings, inducing nine ground ball outs with four strikeouts.

Michael Caldon followed him with two scoreless innings, striking out three to secure a 4-1 Shorebirds victory and split the doubleheader with Hickory.

Andrew Herbert (4-3) earned the win, while Michael Caldon (1) picked up the save. Aidan Deakins (7-1) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds go for the series lead on Thursday, with KK Clark making his Single-A debut on the mound against Evan Siary for the Crawdads. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2026

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