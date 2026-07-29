Warbirds Soar to Series-Opening Victory

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds made a loud return home to Wilson Ballpark, defeating the Fredericksburg Nationals 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Fredericksburg (60-37, 14-17 second half) struck first in the top of the third inning on a throwing error from Kevin Garcia, Wilson's only blunder of the day.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Wilson (50-45, 14-15 second half) put traffic on the bases. With runners on second and third and one out, a Juan Martinez infield groundball scored a run to tie the game at one.

Pedro Ibarguen drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle, handing Wilson a 2-1 lead. Kevin Garcia came to the plate with two out and two on and delivered a two-run triple off the left field wall to extend the Wilson lead to 4-1.

Up 4-1 in the fifth, the Warbirds put the game to rest with a Brailyn Antunez two-run moonshot to left field, pushing the advantage to 6-1.

Diustin Mayorquin (W, 1-0) entered the contest to begin the sixth inning and took his team the rest of the way, tossing four shutout innings.

Fredericksburg starter Luke Johnson (L, 5-2) took the loss.

Wilson and Fredericksburg meet tomorrow afternoon again for a camp day contest. Wilson has yet to announce a starter, while RHP Noah Millikan (0-0, 0.00) will throw for Fredericksburg. Tickets for tomorrow's game are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

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