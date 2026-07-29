Warbirds Soar to Series-Opening Victory
Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds made a loud return home to Wilson Ballpark, defeating the Fredericksburg Nationals 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Fredericksburg (60-37, 14-17 second half) struck first in the top of the third inning on a throwing error from Kevin Garcia, Wilson's only blunder of the day.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Wilson (50-45, 14-15 second half) put traffic on the bases. With runners on second and third and one out, a Juan Martinez infield groundball scored a run to tie the game at one.
Pedro Ibarguen drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle, handing Wilson a 2-1 lead. Kevin Garcia came to the plate with two out and two on and delivered a two-run triple off the left field wall to extend the Wilson lead to 4-1.
Up 4-1 in the fifth, the Warbirds put the game to rest with a Brailyn Antunez two-run moonshot to left field, pushing the advantage to 6-1.
Diustin Mayorquin (W, 1-0) entered the contest to begin the sixth inning and took his team the rest of the way, tossing four shutout innings.
Fredericksburg starter Luke Johnson (L, 5-2) took the loss.
Wilson and Fredericksburg meet tomorrow afternoon again for a camp day contest. Wilson has yet to announce a starter, while RHP Noah Millikan (0-0, 0.00) will throw for Fredericksburg. Tickets for tomorrow's game are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Warbirds Soar to Series-Opening Victory - Wilson Warbirds
- FredNats Get Just Three Hits in 6-1 Series Opener Loss to Wilson - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Tuesday's July 28 Game against Crawdads Postponed Due to Weather - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Columbia Fireflies Additional Roster Updates and Game Notes at Augusta 7.28 - Columbia Fireflies
- Upgrade Your Experience at Fireflies Top August Games - Columbia Fireflies
- 'Dads Return August 4th-9th - Hickory Crawdads
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