'Dads Return August 4th-9th

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







"August 4th"

Tuesday, August 4th at 7pm

The Crawdads will host the Augusta GreenJackets for a six-game series starting on Tuesday night.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your pup for Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Tuesdays at the Frans also mean craft beer is half off thanks to Lowes Foods.

Tuesday will start Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory where first responders will get two free tickets to the game with a work ID.

"August 5th"

Wednesday, August 5th at 7pm

Wednesday will be sidekick's time to shine in the spotlight with Sidekick Night!

It's National Night Out as the Crawdads team up with the Hickory Police for the occasion. Be sure to arrive early and check out the vehicle displays in the parking lot in front of the Winkler Park playgrounds.

Wednesday evening will be a Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and amusement wristband. Tickets must be done in person at the ticket office.

Local Heroes continues thanks to Hendrick Honda Hickory.

"August 6th"

Thursday, August 6th at 7pm

There's been a murder at the Frans! Help us put the clues together and uncover the mystery of who the culprit might be thanks to KICKS 103.3.

Thursdays are packed full of discounts! Enjoy discounts on domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News. Peoples Bank customers can show their card at the ticket window to get a discounted $6 ticket to the game. Plus $2 tacos at the first base nacho stand!

Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory continues.

"August 7th"

Friday, August 7th at 7pm

The Hickory Goat-Karts race back to the Frans starting on Friday, August 7th. The alternate identity pays tribute to Hickory's roots in racing and the wagon industry.

After the game the Crawdads will launch fireworks thanks to Sharp Business Systems and Signal Hill Media.

Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory will wrap up on Friday night.

"August 8th"

Saturday, August 8th at 5pm

The Goat-Karts festivities will continue on Saturday at the first 1,000 fans will get a bobblehead of the logo courtesy of James River Equipment and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Saturday will also be Bases and Brews, the annual craft beer event courtesy of Lowes Foods. Tickets are available for pre-purchase for the unlimited sampling event.

"August 9th"

Sunday, August 9th at 2pm

The weekend will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the Hickory Goat-Karts taking the field one last time in 2026. Be sure to come out early for a car show by WNNC!

Sundays at the Frans are Church Bulletin Sundays. Fans who bring a church bulletin to the ticket office can get a discounted $6 ticket thanks to Harrison's. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

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