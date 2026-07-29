Fritton Dominates in RiverDogs 6-2 Win over Pelicans

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dominic Fritton

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dominic Fritton(Charleston RiverDogs)

Myrtle Beach, SC - Behind a dominant start from Dominic Fritton, the Charleston RiverDogs pushed past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-2 on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

The win marked the RiverDogs' seventh straight against Myrtle Beach. They are one win away from taking the season series for the first time since 2024.

Fritton was fantastic, delivering six-innings of two-run ball (one earned) while fanning eight. Since June 30th, the southpaw has made five starts, allowing just four earned runs (1.37 ERA). Across 26.1 innings, he has punched out 31 hitters and limited opponents to a .189 average.

In the second inning, Fritton earned his 100th strikeout of the season, making him the first RiverDogs pitcher to reach the threshold since 2024, and first lefty since 2022. He is one of just four Single-A lefties this year to fan 100 or more.

The RiverDogs opened scoring out of the gate when Brady Marget tagged an RBI single to right to make it 1-0.

After a Dean Moss sacrifice fly doubled the lead to two, the Pelicans rallied back to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Even at 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Cooper Flemming delivered the lead with an RBI single to right.

Charleston added on three more on a Marget double and Brody Donay two-run single to cap scoring at 6-2.

Bryce Shaffer and Jacob Hartlaub combined for three shutout innings to slam the door.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 55-42 and 18-13 in the second half, while Myrtle Beach fell to 38-57, and 11-20 in the second half. The two return to the ballpark tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

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