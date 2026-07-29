FredNats Get Just Three Hits in 6-1 Series Opener Loss to Wilson

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Wilson, NC - The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped the series opener, falling 6-1 to the Wilson Warbirds in the series opener. The FredNats managed to put together just three hits, all singles in the game.

After a strong start from RHP Luke Johnson, in which he put down the Warbirds 1-2-3 in the 1st and 2nd innings, the FredNats scored the games first run in the top of the 3rd. After Manny Cabrera and Coy James walked, Cristhian Vaquero hit a tapper right in front of the plate. The catcher Kevin Garcia hurried the throw to first, which got away, allowing Cabrera to score from second base to make it 1-0.

The Warbirds responded, getting their first base runners on in the 3rd, but coming up empty. In the 4th, Wilson finally broke through, taking the lead with four runs crossing. The Warbirds were a homerun shy of the team cycle in the inning, with a double, triple, and three singles to go ahead 4-1. In the 5th, 18-year-old Brailyn Antunez hit his second home run in as many games to make it 6-1. Fredericksburg put just one base runner on in the final four innings against 18-year-old pitcher Diustin Mayorquin.

With the loss, the FredNats moved to 10-8 in series openers this season. They'll look to bounce back and even the series tomorrow in the first education day/camp day game in two months. RHP Noah Millikan will make his Single-A debut against RHP Enniel Cortez. First pitch at Wilson Ballpark is set for 12:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

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