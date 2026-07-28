Upgrade Your Experience at Fireflies Top August Games
Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are giving fans the opportunity to upgrade their experience for their top games in the month of August. A limited number of fans will have the opportunity for a guaranteed Meet and Greet with Bluey and Bingo on Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brother Home Services and fans can get their tickets to experience on-hand wizard training for Harry Potter Night.
Bluey and Bingo return to Segra Park Saturday, August 8, and the game is expected to be one of the highest-attended games of the 2026 season. There will be a long line during the game for the opportunity to meet the pair of characters, but select fans can purchase this upgrade to get a guaranteed opportunity to meet Bluey and Bingo before the game begins at 6:05 pm.
The team will also have a VIP Upgrade pre-game for fans attending Harry Potter Night Saturday, August 29. From 5-5:45 pm on the Scout Deck, muggles can become wizards with the pre-game Wizard Training session. Each new witch or wizard will receive their own wand as a part of the package, which is available to purchase here.
The Fireflies return home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday, August 4 until Sunday, August 9. Head to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services with a live appearance from Bluey and Bingo Saturday, August 8 and Darlington NASCAR Night featuring $1.50 Budweisers and $1.50 hot dogs during the game. Buy tickets starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.
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