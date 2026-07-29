Woodpeckers Bash Four Homers in Win over Hill City

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Arturo Flores of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers rounds the bases

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Arturo Flores of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers rounds the bases(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-47, 16-14 2nd Half) bashed their way to a 10-4 over the Hill City Howlers (42-55, 11-20 2nd Half), connecting for four home runs and seven total extra-base hits in the series opener at Segra Stadium. Arturo Flores was the primary source of offense, homering twice and driving in four.

Despite a big night at the plate, the Woodpeckers trailed early after starting pitching Juan Fraide (W, 4-1) surrendered three runs in the top of the first inning on three hits and a walk. The right-hander out of Mexico salvaged the remainder of his night, completing five innings and retiring 14 of the final 17 batters he faced.

Jadyn Fielder got the Woodpeckers on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer to right-center field, his first since being traded to the Astros organization from Milwaukee. Flores followed in the fourth with the first of his two homers, another two-run blast that gave Fayetteville their first lead at 4-3.

Hill City tied the game on a Reiner Herrera solo homer in the top of the fifth, the last of four runs given up by Fraide. Waner Luciano quickly gave Fayetteville the lead back at 5-4 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth against debuting righty Alejandro Rivera (L, 0-1).

The lineup rolled for the remainder of the game, scoring five runs over three innings against the Hill City bullpen. Flores hammered his second homer of the game in the bottom of the sixth, Carlos Cauro hit a solo shot to the bullpens in the seventh, then DJ Newman and Josh Wakefield both drove in runs to cap the scoring in the eighth.

Flores' second home run marked his 15th of the season and ties the single-season franchise record set by Jake Adams in 2019 and Logan Cerny in 2022.

Ryan Matheisen and Brandon Cassedy closed out the night by each tossing a pair of scoreless innings.

The series continues on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Ryan Forcucci opposite Hill City's RHP Aidan Major.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827242/final/wrap Photo: Arturo Flores

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Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

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