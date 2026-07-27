GreenJackets Game Times Shift for Final Homestands

Published on July 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, want to make note of the upcoming game times taking effect for the remainder of the 2026 regular home season.

Starting Tuesday, July 28th, GreenJackets fans will see Tuesday-Thursday game times begin at 6:35pm, and later Sunday start times as they wrap up the final three homestands at SRP Park.

"As local schools return to session, these adjusted game times are designed to better accommodate families' weekday schedules while providing a more comfortable experience during the hottest weeks of the summer," said GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "We're looking forward to welcoming fans to SRP Park for an exciting finish to the season."

Game Times for Remaining Homestands:

Tuesdays - First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:30pm

Wednesdays - First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:30pm

Thursdays - First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:30pm

Fridays - First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm

Saturdays - First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm

Sundays - First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00pm

GreenJackets Season Ticket Members & Holders can continue to take advantage of their early access benefit by being able to enter 15-minutes early (excluding Saturday games). Sunday thru Friday gates will open 1-hour before first pitch to the general public.

The Augusta GreenJackets conclude the 2026 Regular Season with four remaining giveaways, three fireworks shows, and plenty of food and drink specials as they take on the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on July 28th - August 2nd, the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on August 11th-16th, and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) on August 25th - 30th. All promotions and game times can be found at GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Promotions and Game Times are subject to change, and notice will be made on the GreenJackets Social Media platforms and on their website.







Carolina League Stories from July 27, 2026

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