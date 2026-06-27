Crawdads Make It Seven with Seven
Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads scored seven times in the first two innings to take down the Hill City Howlers 7-1 in a rain-shortened contest at LP Frans Stadium on Friday night.
The Crawdads, fresh off a 13-1 thumping the night before, continued to punish Howlers pitchers, scoring five times in the first inning.
Daniel Flames got Hickory on the board with a single through the middle of the infield to score Marco Argudin and Paulino Santana, giving the 'Dads a 2-0 advantage.
The next batter, Deward Tovar launched a majestic drive to right-center field to up the Crawdads lead to 5-0. The homer for Tovar was his 11th of the season.
In the second inning, Sebastian Baquera blooped a single on the right field line to open the frame for Yolfran Castillo, who lifted a deep drive to left-center, boosting the Hickory (7-0, 41-30) lead to 7-0.
Daniel Keaney, making his second start of the season for the home team, tossed 4.1 innings of shutout ball to aid the Crawdads' pursuit of their eighth win in ten games in the current homestand.
JD McReynolds earned the win for the 'Dads, pushing his 2026 record to 4-2. Erigaldi Perez was tagged with the loss in his first start for Hill City (0-7,31-42), as the win for Hickory clinches the series.
Tomorrow, Aidan Deakins gets the ball for Hickory, seeking his sixth win of the year. First pitch time is set for 7pm at the Frans.
Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Hernandez Notches Three Hits Again, Pelicans Drown RidgeYaks, 8-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Kannapolis Shut out by Columbia in Princess Night Defeat Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Crawdads Make It Seven with Seven - Hickory Crawdads
- Mateo Drives in Three to Power RiverDogs to 7-4 Victory - Charleston RiverDogs
- Shorebirds Lose Five-Inning Contest to Woodpeckers - Delmarva Shorebirds
- GreenJackets Can't Overcome Early Hole in Loss to Charleston - Augusta GreenJackets
- Ramirez Mashes Two Homers in 5-0 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Wilson, Fredericksburg Suspended - Wilson Warbirds
- FredNats and Warbirds Suspended Friday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Generals Make 30-Year Return with Win over Shorebirds - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RidgeYaks Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 8-1 Loss to Pelicans - Salem RidgeYaks
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 30-July 12 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 6.26 - Columbia Fireflies
- From Jeopardy to the Diamond, the Synchronized Hippos Are Here - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.