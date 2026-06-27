Mateo Drives in Three to Power RiverDogs to 7-4 Victory

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs happy heading off the field

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs happy heading off the field(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Angel Mateo drove in three runs to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,451 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday night.

The RiverDogs struck first in the bottom of the second when Mateo powered a two-run homer to left that pushed Charleston ahead 2-0. The longball marked his second of the week.

Charleston rallied for more in the bottom of the fourth when Mateo laced an RBI double to left, and Jose Perez grounded a two-run single to center to push the lead to 5-0.

Later in the frame, Alberth Palma lined an RBI single to center to push the lead to six runs.

In the top of the fifth, Augusta rallied for three runs to cut their deficit in half.

After the GreenJackets pushed across another in the top of the seventh, the RiverDogs struck for one more in the bottom of the frame when Nicandro Aybar delivered an RBI single to left.

Right hander Aidan Cremarosa was stout, tossing 4.1 innings of two-run ball while fanning five. Jayden Voelker slammed the door with two scoreless frames and four strikeouts.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 41-32 and 4-3 in the second half, while Augusta fell to 40-33, and 5-2 in the second half. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Country Night at The Joe lived up to the hype as a lively crowd sang along to country favorites all evening long. Fans enjoyed a petting zoo, line dancing, and plenty of entertainment before capping off the night with a postgame fireworks show following the RiverDogs' victory.

Several memorable moments took the atmosphere to another level. As Aidan Cremarosa exited the game, he raised his arms toward the crowd on his walk back to the first-base dugout, encouraging even more cheers and sending fans into a frenzy. Later, a spirited sing-along competition between two sections had everyone on their feet, with fans enthusiastically showing off their knowledge of country hits.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time.

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Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

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