Kannapolis Shut out by Columbia in Princess Night Defeat Friday

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were dealt a shutout in their fourth consecutive defeat to the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night, 5-0.

RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (L, 2-1) had a rough outing after a wonderful start to the month of June. Rodriguez went four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, while striking out two Fireflies. RHP Blaine Wynk hurled a scoreless three frames, giving up three hits, walking one and striking out three batters. RHP Carlton Perkins tossed a scoreless frame, walking two and punching out two. RHP Landen Payne worked a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one batter in the outing.

The Fireflies started hot, with Josh Hammond belting a leadoff solo home run to open the scoring. They continued to do damage in the top of the second with solo homers from Angel Ramirez and Gabriel Silva.

After a triple from JC Vanek in the top of the third inning, he advanced home on a balk to extend the visitor's lead to, 4-0.

Moving on to the top of the fourth inning, Ramirez clobbered his second homer of the game, making the score, 5-0 in favor of Columbia, which ended up as their fourth solo home run of the game.

The Ballers were held scoreless in the contest, unable to capitalize on runners reaching base.

The Ballers return to play Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies, with RHP Caedmon Parker making his first start of the series.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

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