Hernandez Notches Three Hits Again, Pelicans Drown RidgeYaks, 8-1
Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Salem, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-3, 31-40) bested the Salem RidgeYaks (2-5, 27-45) 8-1 at Carilion Clinic Field on Friday night. With the win, the Pelicans lead the week-long series 3-1.
Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second. Yahil Melendez walked and then moved to second after Geuri Lubo reached on a fielding error. After a groundout moved both runners into scoring position. The next batter Darlyn De Leon smacked a two-run double to give the Pelicans a 2-0 advantage. Then Alexey Lumpuy worked a walk. With runners on second and third, a wild pitch scored De Leon to extend the lead to 3-0.
Salem responded in the bottom of the third. Ilan Fernandez walked and then stole second base. Andrews Opata followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Pelicans added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Melendez was plunked and then moved to second when Ezequiel Pena worked a walk. After a double steal, Darlyn De Leon reached base on a walk. Then Lumpuy was walked which scored Melendez to increase the Birds lead to 4-1. Another bases loaded walk issued to Alexis Hernandez which scored Pena to make the score 5-1.
Myrtle Beach added another run in the top of the seventh. De Leon was hit by pitch and then moved to second on a wild pitch. A batter later, Hernandez roped an RBI triple to extend the lead to 7-1.
In the top of the eighth, the Pelicans tacked on one more in the top of the ninth. Lubo hit a double and then scored on a single coupled with an error to make the score 8-1.
LHP Pierce Coppola (1-5, 3.50 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Brady Tygart (0-1, 5.19) was tagged with the loss for the RidgeYaks. RHP Daniel Avitia (S, 2) received the save.
Myrtle Beach will continue their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Friday, June 26 with First pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Braylon Myers (3-1, 2.34) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. RHP Christian Foutch (0-5, 7.39) will start for Salem.
The Pelicans Radio Network will have live coverage of the game from Carilion Clinic Field. Birds Broadcaster Joey Robertson will be live at 6:20 P.M. EST. with the Pelicans pregame show. He will be broadcasting the rest of the RidgeYaks series. Tune in with this link: https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/fans/audio-listen-live
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
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