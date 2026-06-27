Ramirez Mashes Two Homers in 5-0 Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Angel Ramirez at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Angel Ramirez at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Columbia Fireflies blanked the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-0 behind another strong start from Jose Gutierrez and four early homers Friday Night. The Fireflies have taken the first four games of the six-game series against Kannapolis.

Josh Hammond got things started for the Fireflies. The shortstop clobbered his fifth homer of the season and his second of the road trip to start the game. It was Columbia's second lead-off blast of the season. Henry Ramos hit one May 20 at Augusta.

Hammond also singled with two outs in the second inning to cap off a streak of six-consecutive at-bats with a hit. The streak is tied for the longest in Fireflies franchise history. Lizandro Rodriguez, Raphael Gladu and Chase Chambers have also accomplished the feat. Rodriguez was the most-recent player to do it. He recorded a hit in six-straight plate appearances from August 8-10, 2023.

In the second inning, the Fireflies accomplished a feat for the first time since May 8, 2022. Angel Ramirez and Gabriel Silva hit back-to-back homers to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage. The last Fireflies duo to homer back-to-back were Jaswel De Los Santos and Edgar Martinez in the bottom of the second inning vs Delmarva.

That wasn't the only milestone that Ramirez hit. His next time up in the fourth, he mashed his second homer of the game, another solo shot to left. He's the first Fireflies player to homer twice in the same game since JC Vanek accomplished the feat May 20 at Augusta.

The Fireflies added on again in the third. JC Vanek mashed a triple to right-center and came home on a Gabriel Rodriguez balk to make it 4-0 Columbia.

Jose Gutierrez (W, 5-2) worked another solid start for the Fireflies. The righty spun a quality start for the fourth time in his last five games as he worked around four hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. The righty punched out six before getting the ball to Luis Valdez. Valdez issued one scoreless inning before Randy Ramnarace closed out the night with 1.2 scoreless innings for Columbia. The three combined for Columbia's second shutout of the season. The last came in a 1-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans April 9 at Segra Park. Kendry Chourio started the one-hitter for Columbia.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-3, 2.65 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Caedmon Parker (2-4, 4.10 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 26, 2026

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