Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fredericksburg 6.30

Published on June 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off a 12-game homestand with a 7:05 pm contest vs the Fredericksburg Nationals tonight at Segra Park. RHP Ryan McDonagh (1-0, 1.80 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with LHP Liam Sullivan (3-2, 4.91 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite during the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES FALL 4-1, WIN ROAD SERIES AT KANNAPOLIS: The Fireflies bullpen didn't allow a run over three innings, but the Fireflies fell 4-1 in the finale to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark Sunday afternoon. Columbia lost the final two games, but won the series four games to two. Kannapolis got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Alexander Albertus notched a two out single that poked a hole through the infield to set the table for Stiven Flores. The designated hitter flew a double to the warning track in left to plate Albertus and break the scoreless tie. The Cannon Ballers added on in the third. After Jaden Fauske floated a single to right field, Matthew Boughton drew a walk from Darwin Rodriguez to keep the inning rolling, the two stole second and third with Alexander Albertus at the plate. Albertus grounded into a fielder's choice where a Josh Hammond throwing error allowed both to score to secure a 3-0 lead for Kannapolis. Later in the inning, Albertus came around on a Flores groundout to make it a 4-0 game.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 15-15 record combined with a 3.31 ERA over 326.2 innings through the first 75 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 325 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .236 AVG on the season. The Fredericksburg Nationals are second in MiLB with a 3.32 ERA through their first 75 games. As a whole, the Fireflies staff has the fifth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball at 3.97.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Saturday, he etched five strikeouts across 4.1 innings of work. Lombardi is tied for the second--most strikeouts (86) in Single-A over 55.1 innings of work. Fresno's Brady Parker leads the way with 88 punchouts over 53.1 innings. Lombardi has the third-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 55 innings this season (13.99). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.44. Lombardi's K% is fourth among the same group (36.3%), trailing first place Kade Anderson (41.4%).

HIP HIP, JOSE: Friday, Jose Gutierrez worked 6.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts at Kannapolis. It was his fourth quality start in five starts this month. During June, Gutierrez is 4-0 with a 1.65 ERA. He has 26 strikeouts and only two walks across 27.1 innings to combine with a 0.77 WHIP. Gutierrez leads the Carolina League in IP, has the third-most strikeouts, has the second-best WHIP among those with 15 or more innings of work, has tallied the fourth-best K:BB rate (13.00) and has the fifth-best ERA of those with at least 15 innings of work this month.

HEROIC HAMMOND: After the promotion of Kendry Chourio in June, Josh Hammond became the Fireflies top-rated prospect according to both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Over the Fireflies two-week road trip, the infielder went on an absolute tear to celebrate. Over his 11 games on the road, Hammond hit .395 in 43 at-bats with a double and two homers to combine for a 1.018 OPS. Hammond tallied four RBI and eight runs scored. After the run, Hammond is now hitting .297 with 15 extra-base hits in 41 games on the road this season.

THE FRIENDLY CONFINES: Sunday concluded Columbia's second 12-game road trip of the season. Columbia is 20-25 in their first 45 games away from home this year, compared to 18-12 at home. The Fireflies will play their next 12 at Segra Park and 18 of their next 21 games will be played in front of the home crowd.







Carolina League Stories from June 30, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fredericksburg 6.30 - Columbia Fireflies

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