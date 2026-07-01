Wilson Outlasts Kannapolis in 11-Inning Marathon

Published on June 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds came from behind for the 18th time this season to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-2 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Kannapolis (37-39, 4-6 second half) utilized small ball to take a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Cannon Ballers' lead doubled in the fifth on an RBI from Efren Teran to open up a 2-0 advantage.

Wilson (41-35, 5-5 second half) rallied back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Handelfry Encarnacion singled to lead off the inning, and he and Brady Ebel reached scoring position on a Kannapolis error. With two men in scoring position, consecutive groundouts from Juan Ortuno and Alexander Frias knotted the game at two.

The pitching staff, led by Joshua Quezada (W, 3-2), held down the fort for another five innings to set the table for the Warbirds in the bottom of the 11th.

Eric Garcia singled to begin the seventh, moving ghost runner Filippo Di Turi over to third base. The very next batter, Jadyn Fielder, delivered a two-strike hit up the middle to score Di Turi and win the game, 3-2.

Marco Barrios (L, 4-3) took the loss for Kannapolis.

The two teams meet again Wednesday night at 7:05. RHP Tyler Renz (2-3, 4.60) will make the start for Wilson while RHP Truman Pauley (1-7, 6.07) takes the mound for Kannapolis. Tickets for Wilt-son Wednesday are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 30, 2026

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