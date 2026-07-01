Shorebirds Blanked by RiverDogs to Begin Homestand

Published on June 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-49, 4-6) began their 12-game homestand with a 5-0 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs (42-34, 5-5) on Tuesday night.

The RiverDogs struck first in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Alberth Palma, taking a 1-0 lead.

Charleston used another two-out single in the fourth to extend their lead, as an infield single by Tom Poole scored Cooper Flemming, making it 2-0.

The Shorebirds got another quality outing from Christian Rodriguez, who started and threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

A fielder's choice off Angel Mateo's bat scored another run for Charleston, putting them ahead 3-0.

Back-to-back two-out doubles by Cooper Flemmig and Brady Marget gave the RiverDogs a 5-0 lead in the seventh.

Delmarva's offense was unable to get going, as they were silenced by Charleston's pitching, led by starter Dominic Fritton, who threw six shutout innings, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing just four hits.

The Riverdogs' bullpen would continue the dominance by not allowing any runs over the last three innings, completing the second Shorebirds sweep of the season and finishing with a final score of 5-0.

Both starters factored into the final decision, as Dominic Fritton (3-4) earned the win and Christian Rodriguez (3-4) took the loss.

Delmarva will try to even the series on Wednesday, with Dalton Neuschwander making his first career start against Blake Morgan for Charleston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 30, 2026

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