Birds Surrender Two Homers, Stifled by Crawdads 6-3 in Series Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-6, 31-43) dropped the series opener to the Hickory Crawdads (9-1, 43-31) 6-3 at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

Hickory jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first. After two walks were surrendered to the first two batters of the game, Paulino Santana (8) crushed a three-run home run.

The Crawdads added to their lead in the top of the fifth. After Yolfran Castillo reached base on a forceout and then stole second, Santana smacked an RBI single which extended the score to 4-0.

In the top of the sixth, Hickory tacked on two more runs courtesy of a two-run home run by Deward Tovar (12) which made the score 6-0.

Myrtle Beach attempted a rally in the bottom of the eighth. Geuri Lubo was walked and then moved to second via a wild pitch. After a passed ball advanced Lubo to third, Edward Vargas walked and then Lubo touched home plate when Darlyn De Leon drew a walk on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 6-1. Following a pitching change, Alexis Hernandez lined an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-2. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy reached base on a fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error that scored De Leon to bring the score to 6-3.

RHP Alejandro Chiquillo (1-1, 3.09 ERA) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP Emilio Ramos (1-1, 9.82) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their two-week homestand on Wednesday night, July 1st against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP David Bracho (1-1, 5.33) is set to start for the Pelicans. RHP Moises Morales (5-2, 4.23) gets the ball on the hill for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 30, 2026

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