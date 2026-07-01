Hunter Hines 2 HR Game, Strong Pitching, Leads FredNats to 4-2 Series Opening Win Over Columbia

Published on June 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Columbia, SC - The Fredericksburg Nationals started their 12-game road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Columbia Fireflies. The pitching staff led the way, alongside a Hunter Hines multi home run game.

After both offenses went down in order in the 1st inning, the FredNats bats awoke to start the 2nd. MiLB Rehabber Branden Bossiere led off the inning with a base hit. The ensuing batter, Hunter Hines, hit his 4th home run in just 15 games, onto the berm in right center to put the FredNats on top early, 2-0.

After the next nine batters went down in order, Dashyll Tejeda sparked the offense in the top of the 5th with a leadoff walk. The Nationals right fielder then stole second, stole third, and scored on a Nate Rombach sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

In the top of the 9th, with just a one-run lead, Hunter Hines hit his second homer of the game, and his 5th of the season to give the FredNats some insurance and make it 4-2.

Southpaw starter Liam Sullivan was excellent on the mound for Fredericksburg, throwing five strong innings. He got the first two outs in the 5th, still with a shutout, before a couple of hard-hit balls to the left side of the infield snuck through gloves, and a run came in for Columbia. Sullivan stayed in the game despite a visit from manager Chris O'Neill, and finished with a final line of 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, with his team leading 3-1. Gus Hughes came in, in relief and pitched a season-high three innings, allowing just one run to keep Fredericksburg in front.

With the win, the FredNats take the first game of the 12-game road trip. The Nationals move into first place of the Carolina League North 2nd half. They'll look to make it two in a row to start the series tomorrow. RHP Grant Manning gets the start against RHP Shane Van Dam. First pitch from Segra Park is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.