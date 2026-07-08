Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Salem 7.8

Published on July 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (2-5, 5.34 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Cole Tolbert (1-1, 2.66 ERA).

Tonight is a CVETS Dog Days of Summer where fans can bring their pup with them to the game for free. Fans can also enjoy $5 16 oz White Claws during the game. Fans can reserve their seat now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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ZUE HOMERS IN FIREFLIES 14-5 LOSS: The Fireflies bats fell flat in a 14-5 loss to the Salem RidgeYaks as Brookland-Cayce graduate Skylar King hit a cycle for the visiting team Tuesday night at Segra Park. Skylar King got the RidgeYaks on the board before the first out of the game was recorded. The centerfielder scorched his 10th homer of the season over the right field wall to break the scoreless tie. It was the Columbia-native's first hit in Segra Park's first cycle. He homered in the first, tripled in the second, doubled in the fifth and singled in the eighth to accomplish the feat. Salem added more pop in the second. After a Starlyn Nunez lead-off single, Adonys Guzman pulverized a 417' homer to push the RidgeYaks advantage to 3-0 after the second inning. In the third inning, Kleyver Salazar hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a balk from Ryan McDonagh. Later, Nunez smacked a single to right that plated Salazar to increase the advantage to 4-0.

MAJOR LEAGUE HISTORY: Last night, 2021 Columbia Fireflies alumnus Tyler Tolbert's bat was shipped to Cooperstown. Tolbert went 5-6 against the New York Mets, homering in his first at-bat before singling in the next four opportunities (three times with an infield knock) to hit aboard safely in 12-consecutive plate appearances. It matched a Major League record that has stood since 1902. He joins Chicago's Johnny Kling who set the record in 1902 and Detroit's Walt Dropo, who matched the feat in 1952. While with the Fireflies in 2021, Tolbert hit .219 over 80 games with five homers and 32 RBI. He also set the franchise steals record (49), a mark which stood until 2025 when Asbel Gonzalez surpassed it.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the top ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 17-18 record combined with a 3.38 ERA over 359.2 innings through the first 82 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 366 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .235 AVG on the season. The Frederick Keys have the second-best mark in MiLB with a 3.50 through 337.0 innings pitched this season. As a whole, the Fireflies staff has the fourth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball at 4.08.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Friday, he etched six strikeouts across five innings of work. Lombardi is tied for the most strikeouts (92) in Single-A over 60.1 innings of work. He's tied with Fresno's Brady Parker who has accomplished the feat in 57.2 innings. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 60 innings this season (13.72). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.59. Lombardi's K% is third among the same group (35.8%), trailing first place Kade Anderson (41.4%).

RISPY BUSINESS: The Fireflies enter today's in third place in the Carolina League with a .256 batting average with runners in scoring position. The Fredericksburg Nationals lead the way with a .267 average. Over the course of the last week, Columbia's bats have slowed down though. The team is hitting just .205 (15-73) with runners in scoring position over their last nine games.

THE GAMBLER: Sean Gamble struggled out of the gates at the plate this season. The first rounder hit just .118 across 21 games in April, but near the end of May, the centerfielder turned the page. Since May 21, Gamble is hitting .273 across 38 games. He leads the team in OBP (.413), OPS (.843), R (28) and SB (16) on the run.







Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2026

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