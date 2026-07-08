Valdez Launches Extra-Inning Walk-Off Grand Slam to Topple Nationals 11-9

Published on July 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7-9, 34-46) used a walk-off extra-innings grand slam from Derniche Valdez to best the Fredericksburg Nationals (8-8, 54-28) 11-9 at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night. With the win, the Pelicans lead the series 1-0.

After falling behind 9-7 in the top of the 10th inning, the Pelicans needed to string together some base runners and they did just that. The Nationals put in catcher and eventual losing pitcher, Christian Fagnant (0-1, 9.82 ERA) into pitch for the bottom of the 10th. With Edward Vargas on second as the extra-inning runner, Jairo Diaz worked a walk. In the next at-bat, Alexis Hernandez lined into a double play that could've been a game-ending triple play but an errant throw to second base nixed it. With Diaz the only runner still on-base, Alexey Lumpuy and Eli Lovich drew walks to load the bases. The next batter Valdez (6) smashed the walk-off grand slam over the leftfield wall to complete the comeback 11-9.

The score was tied 7-7 entering the top of the 10th when the Frednats took a 9-7 lead on a leadoff two-run blast from Juan Cruz (7).

Trailing the Nationals 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Pelicans mounted a rally. Lumpuy reached on an error and then moved to second on a single from Valdez. Following Lumpuy stealing third, Yahil Melendez was walked. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch allowed Lumpuy to score, which cut the deficit to 7-6. Then a groundout from Geuri Lubo scored Valdez to tie the game up at 7-7.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the first. Darlyn De Leon walked and then moved to third on a ground-rule double from Hernandez. A batter later, Lovich hit a sacrifice fly to bring home De Leon to give the Birds a 1-0 advantage.

Fredericksburg tied the game 1-1 in the top of the third with a solo home run from Manuel Cabrera (3).

The Pelicans took the lead in the bottom of the third. Vargas ripped a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a single from Hernandez. A batter later, Lovich smacked a two-run triple which made the score 3-1. Valdez followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Nationals took the lead in the top of the fourth. Luke Dickerson was walked and then scored on an RBI triple from Hunter Hines to trim the deficit to 4-2. Dashyll Tejada followed with an RBI single to bring the deficit to one-run 4-3. After Cruz and Brady Cerkownyk drew walks, a wild pitch scored Dickerson to tie the game at 4-4. Then Cabrera lined a single which brought in Cruz to give the Frednats a 5-4 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game up at 5-5 on a solo home run by Jose Silva (1).

The Frednats took a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh courtesy of a two-run blast from Coy James (10).

RHP Edwardo Melendez (3-2, 3.18 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Fagnant was tagged with the loss for the Nationals.

Myrtle Beach continues their two-week homestand on Wednesday night, July 8 against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A Washington Nationals). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. The starting pitcher for the Birds has yet to be determined. RHP Alexander Meckley (3-0, 2.88) gets the ball for the Frednats.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2026

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