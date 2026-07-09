Six Run First Inning Too Much to Come Back From in 11-8 Loss to Pelicans

Published on July 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - The Fredericksburg Nationals fell behind early and couldn't ever get back into the game in an 11-4 loss in game two of the series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

It was an ugly one from the start, after a scoreless top of the 1st, the bottom of the 1st was one of the worst innings of the year for Frederickburg. In his first start back with the team, Alexander Meckley just didn't have his control. The RHP who was one of the teams best pitchers through the first couple of months either hit or walked the first seven batters he faced. Meckley was able to get just one out before being pulled in the 1st inning. Myrtle Beach ended up plating six in the 1st, without a single hit.

After that, the FredNats bats couldn't put together any quality ABs. Fredericksburg went down 1-2-3 in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings. They finally got a runner on by way of a walk in the 6th, but it was a four batter inning. The FredNats were able to break through the shutout in the top of the 7th, as Jamison Jones hit a three run home run, his 8th of the year to make it 8-3. An inning later, Luke Dickerson hit a solo homer to make it 9-4, after the Pelicans scored a run in the bottom of the 7th.

The FredNats put together solid rally in the top of the 9th as Gavin Fien hit a two RBI double with two outs to get a few runs back. Then, on the ensuing pitch, Coy James hit his second homer of the series to make it 11-8.

With the loss, the FredNats set the new season high for their longest losing streak, dropping their fourth game in a row. Fredericksburg will look to get back into the win column tomorrow with its best pitcher RHP Travis Stehle getting the start against Emilio Ramos. First pitch from Pelicans Ballpark is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2026

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