Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Salem 7.9

Published on July 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem RidgeYaks tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (5-3, 3.36 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Jacob Mayers (2-0, 3.18 ERA).

Tonight is 25 cent hog dog night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! The Fireflies are bringing in Capital City Bombers Weekend presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services in style! Fans can enjoy 25 cent hot dogs and $1.50 Budweisers at concession stands tonight to celebrate Throwback Thursday pricing! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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BULLPEN FIRES OFF FOUR SCORELESS IN 5-2 LOSS: The Fireflies bullpen worked four scoreless innings to keep the offense close, but the Fireflies were unable to drive ahead. Columbia lost 5-2 to the Salem RidgeYaks Wednesday night at Segra Park. Salem hopped aboard first again Wednesday night. Eight hitters came to the dish in the first inning and four came around to score off four hits and a hit batter. Skylar King set the tone in the first with a lead-off double. After that Kleyver Salazar and Starlyn Nunez hit back-to-back RBI singles and Anderson Fermin closed out the scoring with a two RBI single to push the RidgeYaks to a 4-0 advantage. After the tough first inning, Shane Van Dam (L, 2-6) didn't allow an earned run over the next four frames. All-in-all, Columbia's starter spun five innings, allowed five runs (four earned) off nine hits and struck out four RidgeYaks. Next, Dash Albus worked a pair of scoreless innings behind two strikeouts before passing the ball to Andy Basora. Basora worked two scoreless innings to close out the night and keep Columbia close.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the top ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 17-19 record combined with a 3.43 ERA over 364.2 innings through the first 83 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 370 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .238 AVG on the season. The Frederick Keys have the second-best mark in MiLB with a 3.57 through 340.1 innings pitched this season. As a whole, the Fireflies staff has the fifth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball at 4.07.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Friday, he etched six strikeouts across five innings of work. Lombardi is tied for the second-most strikeouts (92) in Single-A over 60.1 innings of work. San Jose's Keyner Martinez leads the way with 96 strikeouts this season. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 60 innings this season (13.72). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.59. Lombardi's K% is third among the same group (35.8%), trailing first place Kade Anderson (41.4%).

RISPY BUSINESS: The Fireflies enter today's in third place in the Carolina League with a .255 batting average with runners in scoring position. The Fredericksburg Nationals lead the way with a .269 average. Over the course of the last week, Columbia's bats have slowed down though. The team is hitting just .195 (15-77) with runners in scoring position over their last nine games.

THE GAMBLER: Sean Gamble struggled out of the gates at the plate this season. The first rounder hit just .118 across 21 games in April, but near the end of May, the centerfielder turned the page. Since May 21, Gamble is hitting .273 across 39 games. He leads the team in OBP (.409), OPS (.833), R (29) and SB (16) on the run.

STUMBLING OUT OF THE GATES: The Fireflies are just 1-3 across Tuesday and Wednesday across their last two series. Columbia was able to take the final pair against the Fredericksburg Nationals last week to salvage a split, but now need to win the final four games of this series vs the RidgeYaks to win this series.

DON'T SLEEP ON THE PEN: Despite having the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the Carolina League (4.77), the Fireflies have been cruising since June 15. The group has the circuit's third-best ERA at 3.91, just behind Kannapolis and Augusta.







Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2026

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