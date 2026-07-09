Morgan Delivers Six Strong, RiverDogs Surge to 9-3 Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan(Charleston RiverDogs)

Lynchburg, VA - Early offense and stellar pitching paced the RiverDogs to a 9-2 victory over the Hill City Howlers on Wednesday night at City Stadium.

The RiverDogs opened scoring early when Cooper Flemming muscled an RBI single to left to bring home Brendan Summerhill and make it 1-0 Charleston. The next hitter was Brady Marget who rocketed a two-run double to right to push the RiverDogs ahead 3-0.

Both sides exchanged scoreless frames through the fourth until Charleston rallied again. With two outs, Brody Donay, Nicandro Aybar and Angel Mateo each notched RBI singles to double the lead to 6-0.

In the top of the sixth, Flemming doubled home another run with a flyball off the wall in center. Marget followed with an RBI single and Donay tacked on another with a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to nine runs.

Blake Morgan was fantastic again, delivering six innings of one-run ball while fanning four. In the process, he tossed his fifth quality start as a RiverDogs this year and earned his third win.

While the Howlers pushed across two unanswered runs in the final innings, Jacob Kuhn slammed the door with a scoreless ninth to secure the 9-2 win. Over Charleston's last four games they have combined for 31 runs.

With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 46-36 and 9-7 in the second half, while Hill City moved to 34-48, and 3-13 in the second half. The two return to City Stadium on Thursday for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2026

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