K-Pop Beats, Island Treats and Pirate Feats Headline RiverDogs Homestand

Published on July 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - After a three-week stretch away from Charleston, the RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for their ninth homestand of the year as they host the Columbia Fireflies, the Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, from July 17-19. The club will also remain at home next week to clash with the Wilson Warbirds for a six-game set through July 26. The exciting weekend slate includes continued America 250 celebrations, an evening dedicated to K-Pop, Margaritaville Night, and more. A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Friday, July 17, 7:05 p.m. - K-Pop Night, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

Get ready for K-Pop Night this Friday! Fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a limited-edition light-up RiverDogs wand and enjoy K-Pop music playing throughout the game. Tables on the concourse will feature fun giveaways, including exclusive RiverDogs K-Pop specialty photo cards. The night will end with an exciting K-Pop-themed fireworks show. Find more information on the special-ticket package here.

The RiverDogs will also celebrate Boeing Red Shirt Friday, encouraging fans to wear red in honor of the men and women who currently serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. Charleston will take the field in its America 250 uniforms before a postgame fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, lights up the Lowcountry sky to a soundtrack of K-Pop hits.

Saturday, July 18, 6:05 p.m. - Margaritaville Night, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Sit back and enjoy a tropical evening at the park for Margaritaville Night this Saturday! The RiverDogs will take the field in specialty Margaritaville-themed jerseys, which will be available through a live in-game auction. After the game, winning bidders will have the opportunity to take the jerseys off the players' back for autographs. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Hawaiian shirt giveaway, while island vibes fill the ballpark with Jimmy Buffett music throughout the night.

Sunday, July 19, 5:05 p.m. - MUSC Health Family Sunday, Princess and Pirates Night

Set sail for Princess & Pirates Night during MUSC Health Family Sunday! Young fans can meet characters from Charleston Pirates, interact with their favorite fairytale princesses and mermaids, and see a pirate-themed boat on display throughout the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite pirates and princesses costumes, as well. After the game, kids can run the bases, and families can take advantage of free parking, making it a fun-filled day for all ages.

The RiverDogs then return home for another six-game series starting Tuesday, July 21.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.







Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2026

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