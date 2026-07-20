SPAM, Santa and Superheroes Highlight Action-Packed RiverDogs Homestand

Published on July 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - After their three-game weekend set, the RiverDogs remain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park to begin a six-game series with the Wilson Warbirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from July 21-26.

As part of the RiverDogs' ongoing America 250 celebration, presented by SC250, this week's homestand continues to honor the nation's 250th anniversary with patriotic promotions and community-focused events woven throughout the schedule. From Wednesday's SPAM Night to Friday's Christmas in July celebration featuring the club's America 250 uniforms, fans can enjoy a uniquely RiverDogs take on commemorating this historic milestone alongside six nights of baseball and entertainment. A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, July 21, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco; Doodle Day T-shirt Giveaway Kick off the week with another Dog Day, where pups of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are invited to join the fun! This time, we're putting the spotlight on the Doodles. Be sure to get here early as the first 500 fans through the gates will snag an exclusive "RiverDoodle-themed T-shirt, while the first 250 will also score a limited-edition red, white, and blue pet-waste bag holder. Enjoy $2 pup cups and 2-for-1 tickets as part of a week packed with unbeatable deals. Plus, your furry friends can compete all season long in our in-game contests for a shot at being crowned the "Goodest Boy or Girl of the Year," with the ultimate finale set for the final Tuesday home game. It's also another Sysco Behind the Plate Tuesday, which spotlights members of the food and beverage industry.

Wednesday, July 22, 7:05pm - Wicked Weed Wiener Wednesday, with 2-for-50-cent Hot Dogs, presented by SC250; SPAM Night

As always, celebrate America's 250th birthday in unforgettable fashion with our SPAM-themed edition of our "Hot Dog Palooza"! SPAM's beloved mascot, Spammy, will be at the ballpark for special appearances throughout the night, and fans can enjoy a throwback deal featuring two SPAM Dogs for just 50 cents, presented by SC250. The celebration will also include SPAM giveaways, a chance to become our "Wiener Winner" and take home a case of SPAM hot dogs, plus plenty of themed entertainment and ballpark fun all evening long.

Thursday, July 23, 7:05pm - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Punk Night

Weekends start early at The Joe with a Punk Night edition of Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy $1 beers and discounted drinks presented by Budweiser while rocking out to the sounds of blink-182, Green Day, and other pop-punk favorites. DJ Wild Bill will perform live throughout the evening, the ballpark will be decked out with punk-inspired décor, and fans are encouraged to wear black and embrace the theme.

Friday, July 24, 7:05 p.m. - Christmas in July - 'Merry Meh-miss', Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

The RiverDogs will celebrate Christmas in July with a "Merry Meh-miss" twist, embracing all your favorite, but underwhelming holiday clichés, from fruitcakes and socks to the unforgettable gifts nobody asked for. Fans can meet Santa Claus, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and enjoy a festive evening. The night includes a sock giveaway and a community toy and school supply drive benefiting Operation Christmas Child in partnership with Charleston Southern. Guests who donate a new smalltoy or school supplies will receive a $5 ballpark food and beverage credit.

The RiverDogs will also celebrate Boeing Red Shirt Friday, encouraging fans to wear red in honor of the men and women who currently serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. Charleston will take the field in its America 250 uniforms before a postgame fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, lights up the Lowcountry sky to a soundtrack of Christmas hits.

Saturday, July 25, 6:05 p.m. - Marvel Night, Spider-Man Funko Pop Giveaway

The RiverDogs swing into action with Marvel Night, featuring special appearances by everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood hero, Spider-Man, and some of his friends. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Spider-Man Funko Pop, while the RiverDogs will take the field in specialty Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. Winning bidders will be able to take the jerseys off the players' backs for autographs following the game. Fans can enjoy Marvel-inspired music throughout the evening before sticking around for Web the Park, a postgame celebration where guests will have the chance to help web The Joe.

Sunday, July 26, 5:05 p.m. - MUSC Health Family Sunday, Villains Night, Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

The homestand wraps up with Villains Night, where it's good to be bad at The Joe. Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite villain and can meet some of the most infamous characters throughout the evening. Whether you're embracing your dark side or cheering on the RiverDogs, it's the perfect way to close out a fun-filled week at the ballpark. Plus, every Sunday includes free parking and plenty of kid-friendly activities around the ballpark! After the game, all kids can run around the bases.

Sunday's pre-game festivities will also feature the annual induction ceremony for the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2026 includes Melissa McCants Azevedo, Chris Singleton, Mike Cisco and Nick Ciuffo.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.







Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2026

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