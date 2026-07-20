RiverDogs Erase Seven-Run Deficit in Thrilling 8-7 Win over Fireflies

Published on July 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Alberth Palma

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Alberth Palma(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - After allowing seven runs in the first, the RiverDogs scored eight unanswered runs to earn an 8-7 win over the Columbia Fireflies in front of 2,703 fans on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park.

After Columbia rallied for seven in the first, the RiverDogs began their comeback bid in the bottom of the first when Brady Marget lined a two-run single to right to make it 7-2.

Charleston tallied another in the third when Cooper Flemming delivered an RBI single to right to cut their deficit to four.

An inning later, JD Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly to left to cut the Columbia lead to 7-4. Later in the frame, Marget dribbled a soft roller to short that led to an errant throw, bringing home two more runs to bring Charleston within one.

The next hitter was Tom Poole who lined a two-run single to right that flipped the score and gave Charleston an 8-7 lead.

The Charleston bullpen was fantastic as Trendan Parish set the tone with 3.2 shutout frames. Brayden Jones tossed a scoreless inning in the sixth, and Yereny Teus followed with three hitless innings to hold the lead through the eighth.

Bryce Shaffer recorded the final three outs to slam the door in the ninth and secure the comeback victory.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 50-40 and 13-11 in the second half, while Columbia fell to 45-45, and 11-13 in the second half. After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs return to the Joe to begin a six-game series with the Wilson Warbirds on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The Joe transformed into a storybook adventure for Princess and Pirate Night, as young fans arrived dressed as their favorite princesses, pirates, and even a few mermaids. Character meet-and-greets were set up throughout the concourse, giving families plenty of opportunities to meet their favorite royal and majestic guests before and during the game.

The fun continued with princess and pirate themed promotions throughout the evening, while the RiverDogs took the field in their light blue Holy City uniforms. With costumes filling the stands and kids embracing the night's theme from start to finish, it was another memorable Family Sunday at The Joe.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2026

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